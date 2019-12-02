Monday, December 2, 2019
Zvarious Mason wanted for Attempted Murder

Subject Wanted for Attempted Murder

APD is asking the public for assistance in locating Zvarious Mason. Mason is 20 years old, approximately 6’0″, 160 lbs, and has an active warrant for Attempted Second Degree Murder.

The warrant was issued in connection with an incident that occurred on November 19, in which a 16-year-old girl had a gun fired at her.

If you see Zvarious Mason, use caution and consider him armed and dangerous. Do not attempt to approach him; call the Alexandria Police Department Detective Division at (318) 441-6416, or after hours call Dispatch at (318) 449-5099.

