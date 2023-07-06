Zookeepers Find Ways to Keep their Animals Cool in the Summer

As Louisiana deals with the extreme heat this summer, zoos are taking various steps to alleviate its impact on its animals.

ABC 31 News Reporter Keisha Swafford has the story on how zookeepers keep their animals cool.

The Alexandria Zoo gives frozen fish to the otters to keep them cool.

Assistant Education Curator Julianne Turner says, “An important factor with the otters is they are an apex predator in their environment, which means they are kind of top of the food chain. Not a whole lot eats them. They’re eating all of the fish and mollusks and shellfish which rely on clean water for them to survive. And so, if the water is not clean, they start running out of their food.”

Animals must stay in water and shade to protect them from the heat.

Zoo Director Max Lakes says, “One of the ways that we keep the animals cool is by making sure that we provide enough enrichment for them. That’s also temperature-controlled enrichment, meaning that sometimes the balls and some of the plastic items you’ll see in their habitats, we will have taken and put water in and then frozen them overnight.”

Zookeepers give them cold food to prevent heat stroke and exhaustion.

Lakes says, “The lions will get meat flavored popsicles. We will take fruit and freeze it and then put that out in our yards. And that gives the animal something very cool to eat. Like with our bears, they have a nice big moat so they can go swimming. Almost all of our animals have ponds that they can get in.”

Summer visitors can catch their favorite animals in the mornings.

Zoogoer Annorah Roberts says, “I like how the male has, like, the big hair on the head and how I like the end of the tail, how it’s soft at the end and I have a stuffy, which is a lion at my house.”

The zoo chooses animals easily adaptable to the hot climate.

“Almost all of their homes have air conditioning in it. And that allows them to get out of that heat.”

Zookeepers also have outdoor shelters to keep the animals cool during the day.

The earliest the Alexandria Zoo will open their gates is at 9 AM.