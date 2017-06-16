Community News 

Zoo Day

KLAX TV, ABC 31 0 Comment

Tour the zoo and catch animal talks throughout the day. Don’t miss live music on stage featuring Reverend Charley’s Patent Medicine Show, Leo and the Blues Rockets, and Rod Baronet & Trigger. Enjoy kids activities with bounce houses, backyard games, face painting and zoo mascot Roary the Lion. Admission is FREE. Food, train rides, stroller rentals and souvenirs available for purchase.

Admission:
FREE
Phone:
318-441-6810
Website:
thealexandriazoo.com

Zoo Day presented by Walker Kia

Alexandria Zoo
3016 Masonic Drive
Alexandria, LA 71301

United States

9:00AM4:00PM

You May Also Like

Little Cakes Auctioning Off 100,000th Cupcake for Charity

KLAX TV, ABC 31 Comments Off on Little Cakes Auctioning Off 100,000th Cupcake for Charity

Lagniappe Theatre’s Greater Tuna Opens Tonight

KLAX TV, ABC 31 Comments Off on Lagniappe Theatre’s Greater Tuna Opens Tonight

LifeShare Blood Center Needs Blood

KLAX TV, ABC 31 Comments Off on LifeShare Blood Center Needs Blood

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *