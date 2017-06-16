Zoo Day
Tour the zoo and catch animal talks throughout the day. Don’t miss live music on stage featuring Reverend Charley’s Patent Medicine Show, Leo and the Blues Rockets, and Rod Baronet & Trigger. Enjoy kids activities with bounce houses, backyard games, face painting and zoo mascot Roary the Lion. Admission is FREE. Food, train rides, stroller rentals and souvenirs available for purchase.
Admission:
FREE
Phone:
318-441-6810
Website:
Zoo Day presented by Walker Kia
Alexandria Zoo
3016 Masonic Drive
Alexandria, LA 71301
United States
9:00AM – 4:00PM