Zombie Walk Returns to Downtown Alexandria as the “Cryptid Crawl”

The Zombie Walk was an annual tradition for downtown Alexandria for many years, and this year some creative folks brought it back with a new name. ABC 31 News Reporter Joel Massey shows us the characters who took part in the fun and why you’re never too old to dress up for Halloween.

Kate Adams is a local artist and actor who helped to organize the Cryptid Crawl: Not Your Average Zombie Walk.

She presented some of her artwork along with many other vendors in downtown Alexandria.

“So my business model is healing through art in the earth. I find that art in general is very therapeutic and it’s helping me and I just wanted to help others.”

The Zombie Walk was put on for many years by Jeff Philips the owner of Tamp & Grind coffee house but after he passed away, the event died with him.

Originally Zombie walk was founded by Melissa Scarborough (who dressed as “Elvira, Mistress of the Dark” for Saturday’s event) when she was a bartender at “Fennigan’s Wake.” When the owners were ready to retire she bought the bar and renamed it “The Tasting Room.”

Marilynn Casida, owner of the Magic and Moon Lights Mystic Bazaar, wanted to re-start the crawl and got a lot of support from those wanting to bring back the event.

“I just started asking questions to the people who used to run it and just found a way to do it. People wanted it so here we are.”

She renamed it and encouraged folks to come dressed as a cryptid, which is an animal or character rumored but never proven to exist. Casida said that one such animal is the Rougarou, a Louisiana swamp creature who is a werewolf with more human-like features usually depicted wearing a plaid shirt and ripped jeans. No one dressed as that particular cryptid, but Marilynn’s assistant Teri Williams chose a different one.

“I am Moth-man.”

Cadida said, “Or Moth woman?”

“I can be Moth-man!”

Teri says it’s a family event for kids and kids at heart.

“So if you have little tiny toddlers all the way up to teens this is something that everyone here can enjoy and you can feel safe to bring your family, your pets and yourself to.”

One of the costume artists who had a booth dressed as Lisa-Frank-Einstein and she said her favorite thing was, “All of the great individuality and the artwork.”

There were spooky and fun costumes all around, each booth had lots of candy to pass out, and two DJ’s were on hand with beats to keep the costumed partiers going.

Kate Adams and Samanthia Banian dressed as Anna and Elsa from the movie Frozen.

Samantha said, “I love like sisterhood and like she’s like a sister to me and we’re dressed like sisters.”

“Girl power! Inspiring others, independent women!” Kate said.

Because of the turnout, the organizers plan to make the event happen next year and beyond.