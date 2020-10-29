Thursday, October 29, 2020
Zeta Exits; Temperatures Drop

Zeta made landfall as a category 2 hurricane around 4 p.m. Wednesday near the fishing village of Cocodrie, Louisiana. High winds left a path of destruction from Louisiana to Georgia. Over 1 million people are without power this morning across the Southeast. Sadly, 3 fatalities have occurred related to Hurricane Zeta.

Zeta will continue to weaken this morning and will exit into the Atlantic Ocean this evening.

As Zeta exits, cooler air will settle in over CenLa. Temperatures will struggle to rise out of the lower-60s this afternoon. The sunshine will finally return with only a few passing clouds around during the day. Temperatures will drop well into the 40s tonight. Jacket weather has returned!

