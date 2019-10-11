Friday, October 11, 2019
Local Headlines 

Zachary man accused of raping 9-year-old, giving her STD

Char Thomas 0 Comments

(WBRZ)(ZACHARY) – A man accused of raping and sodomizing a 9-year-old girl was arrested Thursday in East Baton Rouge Parish.

Tony Laphand, 38 of Zachary, was booked with two counts of first-degree rape, booking records show.

Laphand is accused of assaulting the the girl in two encounters on different days. She told investigators that he threatened to kill her family if she reported the attacks, his arrest warrant said.

After she had told family members about the crimes, a medical exam confirmed the victim had contracted a sexually-transmitted disease, the warrant said.

