Youth Hunter of the Year Contest Back for 2023
October 26, 2023, Baton Rouge, LA) Do you know a young hunter who had a special hunt in
2023? Maybe they harvested their first deer, duck, or squirrel? Or maybe their hunt was special
because they got to spend time in the Louisiana outdoors with family and friends. Regardless of
the outcome of their special hunt, the Louisiana Wildlife Federation (LWF) and the Louisiana
Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) want to know about it because they could be the
2023 Youth Hunter of the Year.
LWF and LDWF are teaming up to honor one boy and one girl Youth Hunter of the Year for 2023.
Nominations are now being accepted for boys and girls who are Louisiana residents and were 15
years or younger at the time of the hunt. The hunt does not have to take place in Louisiana, but
it must have happened within the 2023 calendar year (January 1 – December 31, 2023).
To enter the 2023 Youth Hunter of the Year contest:
• Complete and submit nomination form found at www.lawildlifefed.org
• Submit a short story written by the nominee describing the hunt
• Submit a photo(s) of the hunt
Eligibility Requirements:
• Hunter must be a Louisiana resident
• Hunter must be 15 years old or younger at the time of the hunt
• The hunt must take place between January and December 2023
• Short story should be written by the youth
• The hunt does not have to result in the harvesting of an animal
• One entry per youth hunter
• Previous winners are not eligible
Our two winners will receive a plaque in recognition of their achievement and a $100 gift card
from Bowie Outfitters. The winners will also be recognized at LWF’s Annual Conservation
Achievement Awards banquet in April. Everyone who enters will be included in a drawing for a
$100 Bowie Outfitters gift card.
Special thanks to our Contest sponsors: the Baton Rouge Chapter of Delta Waterfowl, Andrew J.
Harrison, Jr. with Harrison Law, LLC, and Bowie Outfitters – Baton Rouge.
Visit lawildlifefed.org/youth-hunter to learn more and enter. Deadline to Nominate a Youth
Hunter is Friday, February 2, 2024.
Past Winners
• 2015 – Earl Darby, Kamryn Paige
Hatton
• 2016 – Seth Gottardi, Kindal Tonn
• 2017 – Cameron Dauzat, Lydia
Capritto
• 2018 – Even Alderson, Kynlee Buras
• 2019 – Douglas Fry, Hagen Reitzell
Contact: Jimmy Frederick, LWF Communications Director, lwf@lawildlifefed.org, 225-344-6707, Cell 225-317-2046
