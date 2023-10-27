Youth Hunter of the Year Contest Back for 2023

October 26, 2023, Baton Rouge, LA) Do you know a young hunter who had a special hunt in

2023? Maybe they harvested their first deer, duck, or squirrel? Or maybe their hunt was special

because they got to spend time in the Louisiana outdoors with family and friends. Regardless of

the outcome of their special hunt, the Louisiana Wildlife Federation (LWF) and the Louisiana

Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) want to know about it because they could be the

2023 Youth Hunter of the Year.

LWF and LDWF are teaming up to honor one boy and one girl Youth Hunter of the Year for 2023.

Nominations are now being accepted for boys and girls who are Louisiana residents and were 15

years or younger at the time of the hunt. The hunt does not have to take place in Louisiana, but

it must have happened within the 2023 calendar year (January 1 – December 31, 2023).

To enter the 2023 Youth Hunter of the Year contest:

• Complete and submit nomination form found at www.lawildlifefed.org

• Submit a short story written by the nominee describing the hunt

• Submit a photo(s) of the hunt

Eligibility Requirements:

• Hunter must be a Louisiana resident

• Hunter must be 15 years old or younger at the time of the hunt

• The hunt must take place between January and December 2023

• Short story should be written by the youth

• The hunt does not have to result in the harvesting of an animal

• One entry per youth hunter

• Previous winners are not eligible

Our two winners will receive a plaque in recognition of their achievement and a $100 gift card

from Bowie Outfitters. The winners will also be recognized at LWF’s Annual Conservation

Achievement Awards banquet in April. Everyone who enters will be included in a drawing for a

$100 Bowie Outfitters gift card.

Special thanks to our Contest sponsors: the Baton Rouge Chapter of Delta Waterfowl, Andrew J.

Harrison, Jr. with Harrison Law, LLC, and Bowie Outfitters – Baton Rouge.

Visit lawildlifefed.org/youth-hunter to learn more and enter. Deadline to Nominate a Youth

Hunter is Friday, February 2, 2024.

Past Winners

• 2015 – Earl Darby, Kamryn Paige

Hatton

• 2016 – Seth Gottardi, Kindal Tonn

• 2017 – Cameron Dauzat, Lydia

Capritto

• 2018 – Even Alderson, Kynlee Buras

• 2019 – Douglas Fry, Hagen Reitzell

Contact: Jimmy Frederick, LWF Communications Director, lwf@lawildlifefed.org, 225-344-6707, Cell 225-317-2046

About Louisiana Wildlife Federation:

Established in 1940, Louisiana Wildlife Federation is a statewide conservation education and advocacy

organization with more than 10,000 members and 21 affiliate groups representing a broad constituency

of hunters, anglers, birders, boaters, campers, hikers and other outdoor enthusiasts.