Youth EmpowerFete, beneficial or inappropriate?

The City of Alexandria is hosting a first ever Youth EmpowerFete Event. The Event will have multiple motivational speakers and a guest music artist that some community leaders are questioning.

Rev. Randy Harris, “Me and other local pastors, we bury young people it seems like every week. We council families of children being shot every other day within this city. We just don’t feel that this is an appropriate role model that we should bring in to be talking to our children”

Baton Rouge Recording Artist Fredrick Givens, mostly known as, “Fredo Bang” is listed as a music Entertainer. Some Alexandria Community memberssay his music does the opposite of curving violence, which is the main goal of the event.

Pastor Wyman Lewis Jr., “Where he is glorifying gun violence and apparently trying to make it seem that it is a good thing, a popular thing, it is quote on quote a cool thing to kill and be known for.”

LEWIS IS REFFERING TO THE SONG KILL YA , RELEASED BACK IN 20-18 WHERE FREDO BANG SAYS QUOTE

-These bullets charity, we give these hollows away

I got murder on my mind, I think I’m going insane

THOSE ARE JUST A FEW WORDS, THEY’RE CALLING FOR THE ARTIST TO BE PULLED FROM THE EVENT

Rev. Randy Harris, ” I just don’t believe from ages 12-16that we ought to be investing tax payer dollars into bringing a guy in”

AS AN EVENT MEANT TO DISCOURAGE CRIME

EVERYONE IS REQUIRED TO REGISTER

AND PARENTS MUST ACCOMPANY CHILDREN

WE SPOKE TO THE CITY EARLIER AND THEY ENSURED

THE ARTIST KNOWS THEIR MISSION TO SPREAD POSITIVITY AND EMPOWER YOUTH BUT DECLINED TO GO ON CAMERA