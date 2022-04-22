Youth Empowerfete Aims to Inspire the Youth at the Rapides Parish Coliseum

The City of Alexandria and its partners are proud to bring the Youth Empowerfete to the Rapides Coliseum.

The kids will learn educational information and how to motivate each other.

This event can be the first step in changing how the youth see themselves.

Motivational speaker Darrell D. Phillips enjoys mentoring the youth at the YWCA on Turner Street.

Through his BFamous Entrepreneur program, he shares his life experiences.

Each child takes home lessons to apply to their lives.

Interim Director of Community Services Marvinette Holly is excited to get the youth involved in a positive event.

The youth will learn how to seek help through a mental health professional.

She wants the kids to have a voice and be encouraged.

Children ages 12 and up are invited to attend and must be accompanied by a parent.

Music rap star Fredo Bang will perform along with DJ Jay Stevens, DJ Flex, and DJ Bow Bow Bow.

Admission is free and registration is mandatory.

The Youth Empowerfete will be on April 30th from 1 pm to 6 pm at the Rapides Parish Coliseum.