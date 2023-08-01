Young Professionals Group of CENLA Seeks Nominees for the CENLA 4WARD Service Program

The Young Professionals Group of CENLA is dedicated to highlighting individuals who move the community forward.

ABC 31 News Reporter Keisha Swafford has the story on how the community can nominate people for the service award.

Board Member of Young Professionals Group of CENLA Sarah LaBorde says, “CENLA 4WARD is the 4 under 40 program for Central Louisiana. We launched it last year with our first class, and so in 2022. We’re excited to be back for year 2, and it officially opened nominations for the program this year.”

The CENLA 4WARD program recognizes citizens who make a positive impact in the community.

“We’re all about developing quality of life initiatives for the young professionals in this area and connecting diverse communities so that we can continue to build our community.”

To be nominated, you must be 39 or younger, live in central Louisiana, and be active in the community.

“We do look for those key qualities that help individuals to move communities forward. So, think things like, you know, your community involvement, have you impacted your industry, your leadership and professional distinction and then passion and perseverance. So how are you passionate about helping this community to continue to grow and improve?”

Last year, four nominees were chosen to represent Central Louisiana.

“It was Brandon Wilkinson, Emily McGruder, Mandi Guillory, and then Crystal Mitchell. They were all incredible individuals who have really left a tangible impact on our community, and we were really excited to celebrate them. And I can’t wait to see who the next four are for this year.”

LaBorde says they are passionate about recognizing people who serve the community.

“So, it’s not just the four people who get the main award. You know, we are celebrating all of the nominees and all of the finalists because they really are the life force behind this community, and they deserve to be thanked and recognized for the work that they do.”

YPG recognizes all the finalists and nominees in a huge celebration in November.

To nominate someone or be a community sponsor, visit ypgcenla.org/4WARD. The deadline to submit the nominations is September 15th.