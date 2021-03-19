Young Kings AAU basketball preparing for season opener this weekend in Dallas

Back to the hardwood, the Young Kings AAU basketball team is preparing for their first business trip in Dallas, Texas.

The young team full of the best 8th graders (14 under) in the area are ready for their second season, especially after losing a season due to COVID.

Within the team, they do the usual; practice, skills and drills, but the name across their jerseys hold a higher meaning.

Head coach, Derrick Talton explains, “Young Kings is the build and develop a young king mindset at whatever age they’re agt and give them that boss mindset and independence and show them that they can be anything they want to be.”

Below is their 2021 schedule and how to keep up with the team: