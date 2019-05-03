YCP cadets tap into their musical side while learning life skills

Creating music can be a great relief for some no matter the age or circumstance .

Thats the case for the 24 cadets in the youth challenge program .

A few years ago y-c-p implemented a musical program that allows cadets to tap into a side they never knew . Its more than just than beating a drum or playing the guitar, its the lesson that comes with the work .Percussion instructor Eric Griffin says its a great way to keep them on the right path .Not only does the program give them something to look forward to , its an escape from reality .While others are using this as an escape some are making new friendships and learning life skills. Program leaders tells ABC 31’s Char Thomas they have seen a major change over the years and they wish to continue letting cadets explore music while learning life along the way .