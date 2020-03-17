WWE Road to Wrestlemania at Rapides Parish Coliseum Cancelled

The WWE live event scheduled for this Saturday, March 21 in Alexandria, LA has been cancelled. Refunds are available at all points of purchase.

If you purchased your ticket at the Box Office, we are open Monday – Friday, 9 AM to 4 PM. Please be sure to bring the credit or debit card you used for purchase.

If you purchased your ticket on Ticketmaster.com, there’s nothing you need to do. It’s Ticketmaster’s standing policy to automatically refund the full cost of the ticket and fees to the original purchaser’s credit card. For any canceled events: Due to the unprecedented volume of cancelations, please note that you should expect to receive your refund in as soon as 30 days.

https://blog.ticketmaster.com/guidelines-canceled-postponed-events/?_ga=2.167702653.2132649582.1584477788-522873955.1583264755