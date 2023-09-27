Wednesday, September 27, 2023
WRESTLING FOR WREATHS PART 2 fifth Ward Community Center

A SPECIAL PROMOTION BENEFITING “WREATHS ACROSS AMERICA ….”

Don’t Miss Wrestling for Wreaths Part 2 this Saturday Night at 7 PM at Fifth Ward Community Center 152 Schoolhouse RD in Marksville, LA Supporting Wreaths Across America,  Tickets onsale at Fifth Ward Community Center in Marksville, Southern Offroad Tire and Lift and ticketbud.com
Wreaths Across America Mission: Remember the fallen, Honor those who serve, and Teach the next generation the value of freedom.

