WRESTLING FOR WREATHS PART 2 fifth Ward Community Center

A SPECIAL PROMOTION BENEFITING “WREATHS ACROSS AMERICA ….”

152 Schoolhouse RD in Marksville, LA Supporting Wreaths Across America, Tickets onsale at Fifth Ward Community Center in Marksville, Southern Offroad Tire and Lift and Don't Miss Wrestling for Wreaths Part 2 this Saturday Night at 7 PM at Fifth Ward Community Center. Tickets also available at ticketbud.com

Wreaths Across America Mission: Remember the fallen, Honor those who serve, and Teach the next generation the value of freedom.