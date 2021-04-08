Thursday, April 8, 2021
Latest:
Community News 

“Worship By The Lake” event at Buhlow Lake

Jacque Murphy 0 Comments
WBTL has a purpose to bring people from all across our communities together for an afternoon of worship and connection.
This family friendly, multi-denominational event will have food trucks,

Bring your lawn chairs, blankets or tents and hang out for the afternoon, play volleyball and outdoor games for all ages.

Festivities start at 3pm – Worship starts at 6pm on April 25th.

Although outdoors, social distancing and mask requirements will still be followed.

You May Also Like

Mardi Gras Events in Central LA

KLAX TV, ABC 31

Louisiana College’s fall semester will open with face-to-face classes August 17

Jacque Murphy

Fire Council Conference Aims to Educate Public on Use of Fire

KLAX TV, ABC 31

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *