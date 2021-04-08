“Worship By The Lake” event at Buhlow Lake

WBTL has a purpose to bring people from all across our communities together for an afternoon of worship and connection.

Bring your lawn chairs, blankets or tents and hang out for the afternoon, play volleyball and outdoor games for all ages. This family friendly, multi-denominational event will have food trucks, Festivities start at 3pm – Worship starts at 6pm on April 25th.

Although outdoors, social distancing and mask requirements will still be followed.