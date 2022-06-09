Thursday, June 9, 2022
Community News 

World War II Veteran Honored at Veterans Affairs Hospital

Keisha Swafford 0 Comments

The VA Hospital presented Julius Mines with the Louisiana Medal of Honor for his military service.

He also received several proclamations from Mayor Jeff Hall and Councilwoman Cynthia Perry.

 

At 18, Julius Mines served his civic duty to become a soldier in the US Navy.

He was assigned to a small vessel where he served for 2 years.

He was honorably discharged and dedicated his life to serving the community.

 

At 96 years old, he is grateful to be alive.

Today he is a member of the Harmony Civic Club and inspires others to serve.

 

