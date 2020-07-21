Woodworth man arrested for theft

On the morning of July 17th, 2020, deputies responded to the 800 block of Twin Bridges Road in reference to a complaint of theft. According to the victim, an electric lawn mower, with GPS capabilities, was stolen from the residence. Utilizing its GPS, the complainant located the device at a residence on Old Oak Road in Woodworth. Deputies and Detectives responded to the residence, where they made contact with Patrick Allen Brown, 37. While at the residence, the stolen lawn mower was recovered. Also discovered was a stolen pressure washer, as well as several other items reported stolen from the Boyce, South Alexandria and Woodworth areas of Rapides Parish.

As they continued their investigation, deputies and detectives learned of additional locations were other stolen items were being stored. Search warrants were executed at residences located in the 400 Block of Mckeithen Drive, as well as the 100 block of Castor Plunge Road. Stolen property was recovered from both locations. Most of the stolen items have been identified and returned to their owners.

Brown was booked into the Rapides parish Detention Center in reference to one count Theft $1,000-$5,000; two counts Criminal Trespassing; one count Illegal Possession of Stolen Things $1,000-$5,000 and one count Simple Burglary.

As they continued their investigation, Detectives were able to establish sufficient probable cause that implicated Brown had committed additional crimes. Warrants were granted for Brown’s arrest in reference to four counts- Theft Under $1,000, one count Simple Burglary, one count Criminal Damage to Property Under $1,000, five counts Criminal Trespassing and five counts Illegal Possession of Stolen Things $1,000-$5,000.

Brown, who was already being held at the detention center in lieu of posting bond related to his original charges, was re-booked in reference to the five additional warrants. Brown’s current bond now totals $51,000.

Detectives say their investigation is still ongoing.

“With the assistance of the complainant and the prompt response and close working relationship of our Uniform and Criminal Investigation Divisions, this and other crimes were quickly solved”, said Sheriff Mark Wood. “Everyone working together, from the victim to Patrol to Detectives expedited this investigation, and made it possible to quickly return stolen property to the victims of these crimes.”

If anyone has any information relating to this investigation, you are asked to contact the Detective Christopher Beaubouef at 318-473-6727 or Crime Stoppers at 318-443-7867.

