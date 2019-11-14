Women’s Basketball adds three in early signing period

NATCHITOCHES – Early signing day has been a huge success for Northwestern State women’s basketball and head coach Jordan Dupuy. That was no different on Wednesday as the Lady Demons added three names to their class from three different parts of the country.

“I am really pleased with the three that we have signed in the early period,” Dupuy said. “My staff has done a great job of expanding our recruiting territory and to get quality players, people, and families joining us from Louisiana, Nebraska, and Connecticut is a credit to their hard work.”

The signee traveling the shortest distance to get to Natchitoches is Osha Cummings, the standout guard from Zachary.

“I chose NSU because the coaching staff is amazing and I can see the dedication they have for the team and the game,” Cummings said. “The team has a great vibe and hardworking mindset. The whole environment is just loving, educational and fun.”

The three-year captain of the Broncos has helped lead her team to three straight playoff appearances entering her senior year. She averaged 19.2 points per game during this past season while earning first-team all-district and defensive MVP in district 4-5A.

“Osha is a player that can come in and fits right into our system immediately,” Dupuy said. “I have known her high school coach, Tami McClure, for a long time and know she has prepared Osha for the next step in her journey.

“She can score on all three levels and can help us extend our pressure defense all over the floor. She is a young lady that will bring character to the floor, the community, and the classroom, and adding her and her family to our Lady Demon family will truly be an asset.”

Cummings is not the only guard Dupuy and the staff landed on the first day of the signing period. Making her way from the Northeast to Northwestern State is West Haven, Connecticut, native Erin Harris.

“Erin is a versatile guard that can run a team and just do whatever it takes to make the team better,” Dupuy said. “She has an incredible work ethic and will elevate the play of everyone around her.

“She has the ability to slide to the wing position and will help us play the style we want to play. She will also be a great representative of our program in the classroom and community and comes from a hard-working family that will be a joy to have in our program.”

The combo guard from Notre Dame Catholic HS averaged a double-double during her junior season. She poured in 14 points and dished out 10 assists per game, while adding five rebounds and four steals per outing. She showed her versatility on a nightly basis and has helped lead her team to three straight playoff appearances including an impressive 22-1 season a year ago that ended in the semi-finals.

“I chose NSU because of what they have to offer,” Harris said. “They provide great education, a support system, and have my best interests at heart. Amazing people attend NSU, and I feel as if they can help me grow and mature not only in basketball but in life.”

Hoping to receive plenty of passes around the basket from the two guards is the final signee, Lincoln, Nebraska, native and 6-foot-2-inch post player, Nyayien Koang.

“Nyayien is a player whose best basketball is ahead of her,” Dupuy said. “She’s still new to this game, but her length, athleticism, and skill set will allow us to use her in so many different roles.

“She is also a great person and student and immediately meshed with everyone she came in contact with because of her infectious personality. We are so excited to have her, and her family join us.”

Koang adds more size and ability around the basket that poses nothing but a benefit to the Lady Demons moving forward.

“I picked Northwestern State because I immediately felt a connection with the girls,” Koang said. “I loved the way the team bonded together, and I knew I would fit in well here. The coaching staff is very invested in the development of their players both on and off the court and that was very important to me.”