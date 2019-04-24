Wednesday, April 24, 2019
Latest:
Local Headlines 

Woman identified in Culpepper Road shooting

Jojuana Phillips 0 Comments

On April 22, around 2:45 pm, Alexandria Police Department officers responded to a report of a shooting at a trailer in the 3000 block of Culpepper Road.

When officers arrived, they found a 27-year-old man who had a wound on the back of his head, lying near a woman who was not moving.

The woman, later identified as 35 year old Corneisha Davis, had an apparent gunshot wound to the side of her head.

The male was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Initial evidence and preliminary reports from the scene indicate that Davis had shot the male, attempting to kill him, and she then turned the gun on herself.

Further details may be released when they become available.

You May Also Like

Assistant DA Arrested on DWI, Hit & Run Charges

KLAX TV, ABC 31 Comments Off on Assistant DA Arrested on DWI, Hit & Run Charges

Emergency Road Closure in Natchitoches Parish

KLAX TV, ABC 31 Comments Off on Emergency Road Closure in Natchitoches Parish

2 Arrested on Weapons, Narcotics Charges

KLAX TV, ABC 31 Comments Off on 2 Arrested on Weapons, Narcotics Charges

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

NEW April 5th - Update: Message From Northwest Broadcasting CEO Brian Brady Re: DIRECTV