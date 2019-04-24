Woman identified in Culpepper Road shooting

On April 22, around 2:45 pm, Alexandria Police Department officers responded to a report of a shooting at a trailer in the 3000 block of Culpepper Road.

When officers arrived, they found a 27-year-old man who had a wound on the back of his head, lying near a woman who was not moving.

The woman, later identified as 35 year old Corneisha Davis, had an apparent gunshot wound to the side of her head.

The male was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Initial evidence and preliminary reports from the scene indicate that Davis had shot the male, attempting to kill him, and she then turned the gun on herself.

Further details may be released when they become available.