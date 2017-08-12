Woman from Trout Killed in Crash

A woman from the Trout community from LaSalle Parish was killed yesterday in a single vehicle crash. Troopers say 47-year-old Christy Kilgore apparantly lost control of her pick-up, hitting a tree. It happened early Thursday morning on Hwy 500 in Grant Parish. Troopers say she was not wearing a seat belt.

Routine toxicology tests are pending. The crash remains under investigation.

Louisiana State Police would like to take this opportunity to remind/inform motorists that properly wearing your seat belt will dramatically reduce your chance of being injured or killed in a crash. We ask you to take one second to “buckle up!” Louisiana law requires that every person in a vehicle, regardless of seating position, always remain buckled up. Not wearing a seat belt remains the leading cause of death in motor vehicle crashes.

ABC31 News