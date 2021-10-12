Tuesday, October 12, 2021
Woman Cited for Hunting Squirrels in Back Yard

Jacque Murphy 0 Comments

Alexandria, LA (Oct. 11, 2021) – Reports of gunshots on Monroe Street Saturday morning resulted in an Alexandria woman being cited for shooting at squirrels in her back yard.

Alexandria police responded to a shots fired call at approximately 11 a.m. Saturday. When officers arrived to investigate the resident explained she was shooting at squirrels that were disturbing her garden. She received a citation for discharging a firearm in the city limits.

APD reminds residents dealing with nuisance animals on their property to contact licensed animal control professionals for assistance.

