Woman Arrested for Elder Abuse

RPSO – On April 6th, 2018, deputies responded to the 1000 block of Nye Drive on England Airpark in reference to a report of theft. According to the complainant, the victims, who were elderly and had medical issues, were missing money in their bank accounts. The complainant, who has power of attorney, discovered over $1900.00 missing from the account going to different companies that were not authorized by the victims.

Sheriff’s Detectives began their investigation and through their investigation, they were able to identify a former caretaker applicant as a possible suspect. The suspect, identified as Misty Michelle Brocato, 40 of Atlanta, LA, was positively linked to the transactions in the account. Evidence gathered in their investigation led detectives to obtain a warrant for Brocato for 1 count theft $750 – $5000 and Elderly Abuse.

On June 11th, detectives located Brocato and she was arrested and booked into the Rapides Parish Detention Center where she was later released on a $2000 bond.

Detectives say their investigation is still ongoing.

“With more and more of our population having caretakers, it is so important to check out the caretaker as well as the company they work for” said Sheriff William Earl Hilton. “Crimes against the elderly are some of the most under reported because the victim does not want to seem like they cannot take care of themselves. We encourage people who have elderly family members to keep a close eye on their finances. Not only for thefts but also for scams that target the elderly.”

