Woman Arrested for 1st Degree Murder in Fire-Related Homicide of Infant

NATCHITOCHES PARISH- The Louisiana Office of State Fire Marshal, in collaboration with the Natchitoches Police Department, have taken a Natchitoches woman into custody in connection with the homicide of a 6-month-old boy.

Felicia Marie-Nicole Smith (DOB 8/10/92) was booked into the Natchitoches Parish Detention Center Saturday, July 21, 2018, on one count of 1st degree murder for the death of Levi Cole Ellerbe, who was located set on fire off of Breda Avenue on the evening of Tuesday, July 17.

The investigation is on-going and no further information will be released at this time.