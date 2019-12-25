Wednesday, December 25, 2019
Woman arrested after high speed chase in Natchitoches, Rapides parish

A St. John the Baptist Parish woman has been arrested on multiple traffic and probation violation charges after a car chase that occurred Saturday afternoon in Natchitoches and Rapides Parish.

According to the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office, 43-year-old Tamisha Roberson was driving a vehicle at a speed of 94 miles per hour in a 75 mile per hour zone on December 21st on I-49, south of Natchitoches.

When the vehicle was stopped a deputy, Roberson partially exited the vehicle making gestures to show that she did not want to speak with the deputy.

She then re-entered the vehicle and drove off at a high speed, which caused a chase that continued for 24 miles into Rapides Parish, where a State Trooper deployed a tire deflation device to stop the chase.

Roberson was taken into custody without incident and remains in the Natchitoches Parish Detention Center.

She’s charged with speeding, driving under suspension, flight from an officer and an outstanding probation violation warrant by State Probation and Parole Agents.

