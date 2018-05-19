Witness in Death-Row Prisoner Case Says She was Harassed

A witness in a hearing for a death-row prisoner Wednesday told the judge she’s been harassed into testifying for the defense.

Darrell James Robinson is asking to get out of prison even though he was convicted of slaying a family of four, including an infant, in the Poland community a couple of decades ago.

The witness, who says she saw the bodies and called 911, told the judge the defense is lying about what she saw that day, and what she told an investigator. She said she was called Tuesday night to come to court in Rapides Parish, and visibly upset, she said she had been told she’d be put in jail if she didn’t testify. The investigator who reportedly called her is being subpoenaed to testify in court on Thursday.

