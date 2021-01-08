Friday, January 8, 2021
Wintry Weather Possible Late Sunday

An approaching low-pressure system will bring the chance of winter weather to portions of northern Louisiana Sunday night into early Monday morning. A rain/snow mix will be possible as far south as Alexandria with rain further to the south. Areas to the north of Alexandria could potentially see accumulating snowfall. The highest probability of accumulating snowfall looks to be along the I-20 corridor based on the latest forecast model data. There are still uncertainties to this forecast, so expect changes over the next 24-36 hours. Stay tuned for the latest updates!

