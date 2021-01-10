Wintry-Weather Mix Possible

A cool and nice day across the forecast area with plenty of sun, light winds, and temperatures in the 50s. Mostly clear early but that will change quickly overnight as cloud cover shrouds the area. Temps will fall quickly, with temperatures around freezing to mid-30s. As we watch our next weather maker timing and position will be key as to the precip type. While the main precipitation for the duration of this event in most areas will be a cold rain, locations north of Marksville are likely to see some form of rain mix with or change over to snow/sleet from late Sunday afternoon. Precip is expected to end Monday morning. While freezing rain/drizzle cannot be ruled out, surface temperatures look to remain at or above freezing.