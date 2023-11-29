WinterFête Event Welding Art Partnership between Alexandria Museum of Art and CLTCC

Alexandria, La., Nov. 28, 2023 — Visitors to Alex WinterFête this weekend will have an

opportunity to help determine the winning welding sculpture to be displayed at the Central

Louisiana Technical Community College (CLTCC) Cleco Advanced Manufacturing Center

thanks to an innovative partnership between CLTCC and the Alexandria Museum of Art.

The sculptures, all using recycled materials and created by welding students from CLTCC’s

Alexandria campus and the Ward H. Nash-Avoyelles Campus in Cottonport, will be on display

along Second Street in front of the museum throughout WinterFête, which runs from Thursday

through Sunday in downtown Alexandria. There will be a voting box for festival attendees to

vote for their favorite sculpture. At the conclusion of Alex WinterFête, a selection committee will

make the final determination with the public’s selection from the festival being treated as one

judge’s vote.

The winning sculpture is scheduled to be placed on display at the entrance of the

Cleco Advanced Manufacturing Center on Second Street in Alexandria in January of 2024.

“We are very excited about this opportunity to feature sculptures created by local welding

students,” said Catherine McCrory Pears, Executive Director of the Alexandria Museum of Art.

“It not only gives the students an opportunity to create something beautiful from recycled

materials and share it with our community, it teaches them that their trade skills can be used in

stunning ways they probably had not thought of before.”

Pears noted the program is supported by a grant from the Louisiana Division of the Arts, Office

of Cultural Development, Department of Culture, Recreation and Tourism, in cooperation with

the Louisiana State Arts Council, and as administered by the Arts Council of Central Louisiana.

Funding has also been provided by the National Endowment for the Arts, Art Works.”

The museum hosted a workshop in September with Welding Artist Julie Glass to assist the

students with planning for the outdoor sculpture created utilizing recycled materials. “This is

something new for our students,” explained CLTCC Welding Director Don Sanders. “We don’t

teach art.

This enhances our student’s imagination over the traditional welding techniques we

teach. The students used metal from our scrap pile and they basically took nothing and made

something out of it. It’s a great way to enhance our student’s skills, support our museum and our

community, and showcase what we do with our welding program at CLTCC.” This creative

Applications for the upcoming semester are now open. For information about enrollment visit

www.CLTCC.edu/apply. For more information, contact the school via email at info@cltcc.edu or

call 800-278-9855.

Central Louisiana Technical Community College (CLTCC) is a two-year technical and community college

offering associate degrees, technical diplomas, industry certificates, and customized training in more than

20 disciplines to support local workforce development and prepare students for high-demand and highwage careers. CLTCC serves seven parishes in Central Louisiana through its five campuses and provides

instruction in one state prison and one federal correctional institution. For more information, visit

www.cltcc.edu