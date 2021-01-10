Sunday, January 10, 2021
Latest:
Local Headlines 

Winter Weather Event For Region

Karen Williams 0 Comments

Difficult forecast already starting off with some tricky and unexpected early morning precipitation. The primary forecast concern remains the potential for some winter weather as the surface low pressure moves east. We can expect periods of snow/sleet mixing in with rain, with some locations in the northern portion of the coverage area switching to a more snow-dominated mix after midnight. Snow amounts around a trace to 2 inches. The pattern after the next 36 to 48 hours will be a quiet one, aside from a rather chilly day on Monday.

You May Also Like

Wanted Marksville man found hiding in a field

Jojuana Phillips

Restoration efforts continue on historic dairy barn in Pineville

Jojuana Phillips

How can you help the homeless this winter

Char Thomas

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Suddenlink has made an anti-consumer decision to drop CMG stations, including ABC31, KLAX. Call (844) 874-7558 and demand that Suddenlink keep KLAX-TV