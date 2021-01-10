Winter Weather Event For Region

Difficult forecast already starting off with some tricky and unexpected early morning precipitation. The primary forecast concern remains the potential for some winter weather as the surface low pressure moves east. We can expect periods of snow/sleet mixing in with rain, with some locations in the northern portion of the coverage area switching to a more snow-dominated mix after midnight. Snow amounts around a trace to 2 inches. The pattern after the next 36 to 48 hours will be a quiet one, aside from a rather chilly day on Monday.