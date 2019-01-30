A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for Rapides Parish and Avoyelles Parish in effect from 2 AM to 9 AM Tuesday morning in anticipation of the upcoming system. The tail end of an arctic cold front will move through central Louisiana overnight Monday into Tuesday morning with rain changing over to snow for a brief period of time. Accumulations of up to one inch will be possible in parts of the advisory area, especially on elevated surfaces. This may cause hazardous driving conditions, especially on elevated roadways, bridges, and overpasses. Any accumulated snow is expected to melt by mid-morning Tuesday as temperatures rise further above freezing.

Elsewhere, the situation remains similar to previous forecasts. Roughly, south of the US-190 corridor towards the I-10 corridor, temperatures are expected to remain warm enough to result in precipitation falling as rain, with maybe a flake or two of snow possible closer to the transition line. Along and north of this line, cold air is expected to move in quick enough before precipitation exits the region that rain will be able to transition to a rain/snow mix and perhaps light snow for a brief time. In these areas, not much more than a light dusting is expected in terms of accumulation, primarily on elevated surfaces, with better chances further north where temperatures will be cooler.

Be sure to stay posted for any further updates to the advisory area, as well as forecast updates later this afternoon/evening.

www.ready.gov, The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), outlines what to do in many disaster scenarios on its preparedness site.