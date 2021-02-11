Thursday, February 11, 2021
Winter Weather
Local Headlines 

Winter Storm Possible Monday

Clay Smith 0 Comments

Forecast models are starting to agree that a major winter storm could impact Central Louisiana. Strong arctic air will already be in place as a low-pressure system moves across the area late Sunday into Monday. A mixed bag of freezing rain, sleet, and snow will be possible. Accumulations and travel concerns are likely. Dangerously cold temperatures will follow the system with temperatures dipping into the low teens Tuesday morning. There is a lot of uncertainty with this storm so stay on the lookout for updates!

