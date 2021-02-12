Friday, February 12, 2021
Winter Storm Looming Monday

Clay Smith 0 Comments

A significant winter storm will likely impact portions of Central Louisiana Monday-Monday night. Periods of sleet and freezing rain will make roadways treacherous throughout the day on Monday. Periods of snow could even mix across northern Louisiana. The southern part of the area will have lesser impacts due to warmer temperatures. However, sleet could mix in at times south of I-10. Extreme cold will follow this storm with lows dipping into the teens. Wind chills in the single digits will be possible early Tuesday morning. Now is a good time to make preparations for this upcoming winter weather event!

 

