Winnsboro Police Lieutenant Arrested for Public Bribery and Abuse of Office

Franklin Parish – In March of 2021, the Louisiana State Police Bureau of Investigations was requested by the Franklin Parish Sheriff’s Office to investigate a complaint involving a Winnsboro Police Lieutenant, identified as 47-year-old Terrance Pleasant. As a result of the investigation, Pleasant was indicted by a grand jury on Monday, April 19, 2021 for one count of public bribery and one count of abuse of office.

The investigation initiated from a complaint received by a driver involved in a two vehicle crash investigated by Pleasant in Winnsboro. The female driver, who was not at fault in the crash, alleged Pleasant solicited sexual favors and money to provide a favorable report for the driver’s insurance. LSP Investigators were able to confirm these allegations, which ultimately resulted in the indictment.

Yesterday evening, Pleasant was booked into the Franklin Parish Jail without incident. The investigation remains active and ongoing. No further information is available at this time.

