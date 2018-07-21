Winnfield Woman Charged for Fraudulent Raffle

Press Release – On July 13th, 2018, a complaint of a possible fraudulent raffle was made by a local business in the Tioga area. Deputies responded to the business and were advised that a day prior, a white female was advertising raffle tickets to win firearms and the proceeds were for the subjects daughter who was undergoing cancer treatment out of state.

Detectives from Tioga Substation were then contacted due to the raffle appearing to be a fake and they quickly discovered that the unknown female had gone to other businesses in the area and acquired money as well, giving the public the same story. Detectives obtained still photographs from one of the businesses surveillance and then asked for assistance from the public via Sheriff’s Office Facebook page to help identify the suspect. Within minutes, the Facebook post received numerous comments identifying the suspect as Nettie G. Adams, 30 of Winnfield. Further comments on the post stated that Adams has advertised this fake raffle throughout the state and had yet to have been caught.

On July 14, 2018, Detectives were contacted by Winn Parish Sheriff’s Office advising that Adams was in their custody and currently booked for 1 count of Theft. On July 16th, Detectives received numerous calls from the public who advised that they were all victims that were scammed by Adams in the purchasing of the fake raffle tickets. Through their investigation, Sheriff’s Detectives were able to obtain arrest warrants for Adams for 18 counts of Theft by Fraud. Adams is currently incarcerated at the Winn Parish Detention Center being held on a $10,000.00 bond with a detainer for the current charges for RPSO.

Detectives have contacted the actual mother of the child portrayed by Adams to be hers and were advised that there was a raffle to raise money for her child, but Adams was in no way a part of it and had been fraudulently acquiring funds using her daughter’s name. The name of the actual fundraiser is “Raeleigh’s Summer Dream Dance Benefit” .

Tioga Detectives say they have received numerous calls throughout the day and more charges are expected as the investigation continues. Detectives would like to thank all of our faithful Facebook followers for their assistance in solving this case.