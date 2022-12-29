Winnfield Juvenile Arrested for Second Degree Murder of 5-Month-Old Baby

On the morning of Monday, December 19, Winnfield fire & rescue along with EMS responded to a 911 call concerning an infant not breathing.

Winnfield City Police arrested an 11-year-old boy for second degree murder.

ABC 31 News Reporter Keisha Swafford has the story on how the family is dealing with the infant death.

The Todd family is still grieving over the loss of their 5-month-old baby Khley’Rai’Vonne.

Her grandmother Christina Todd says, “I don’t know what happened that night, but in my heart, I truly believe that those adults know what happened to the baby and the little 11-year-old baby that they’re charging for this crime, I don’t believe one bit that he did this.”

The Winn Parish Coroner, Dr. James Lee, determined the infant had suffered from blunt force trauma to the head and body area.

Todd says, “I want justice for Detavious because my grandbaby is already dead. I feel as though she saved eight lives that night and it doesn’t pay to take another child that does not know anything.”

Christina Todd says she does not want another child lost to the court system.

“The answer is to put our arms around him and to help him come out of this and let one of these adults pay for whatever happened inside of that house. He is a child; he is a child, and he deserves justice.”’

Khley’s Aunt Kayla Dorsey says she is standing in the gap of the child arrested for the alleged murder.

“I’m devastated. I’m torn in two places right now. One side of my family, we have to bury a child and the other side of the other family, we have to fight for a child who doesn’t understand what he’s facing.”

Dorsey says she does not want to see a little boy go through this trauma.

“As far as a child doing something like this, my heart tells me he didn’t do it. A child can’t physically abuse a baby to the point where they’re dead. An 11-year-old does not have that much force.”

UPDATE: The juvenile has been released from custody and his next court date is January 11th.