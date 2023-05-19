Winnfield Funeral Home to Host 1st Annual Memorial Day Observation

Alexandria, LA – Winnfield Funeral Home, located at 2033 3rd Street, Alexandria, LA 71302 will host their 1st Annual Memorial Day Observation, Saturday, May 27, 2023 @ 9:00am. They shall continue to honor their lives, for their Courage and Love for our Country as well as Our Freedom!

They are pleased to announce the participation of students of our community, and community organizations, to enhance the observation, via songs, Posting of Colors, The Pledge, history with statistics, memorial candles per branch of service, Wreath Laying with “Tap- National Song of Remembrance.”

The program will be held outdoors on the lawn to promote student’s participation of releasing memorial balloons, at the end of the program.

They are excited about the opportunity to host a community event and hope that you as well as the veterans and families are in attendance.

For questions or more information, please call 318-792-2906.