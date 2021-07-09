Winn Parish Man Charged with Vehicular Homicide

Grant Parish – On July 7, 2021, at approximately 5:50 a.m., Louisiana State Police Troop E responded to a two-vehicle crash on U.S. 167 south of Louisiana Highway 1241. This crash claimed the life of 63-year-old Ricky Randall of Dry Prong.

The initial investigation revealed a 2003 Cadillac Escalade, driven by 22-year-old Mario Armbrister, of Winnfield, was northbound on U.S. 167. For reasons still under investigation, Armbrister failed to slow down as he approached a northbound 2002 Chevrolet S10 towing a boat trailer. As a result, Armbrister rear-ended Randall’s boat trailer causing his vehicle to leave the roadway and impact several guy wires.

Armbrister, who was unrestrained, sustained minor injuries and refused treatment. Randall, who also was unrestrained, sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. Impairment is a suspected factor in this crash.

After a thorough investigation, Armbrister was arrested and charged with vehicular homicide. Toxicology samples were obtained and submitted for analysis. The crash remains under investigation