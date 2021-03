Surface high pressure is still anchored off the SE U.S. Coast. Winds continue to blow from the south/southeast around 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon. Due to increase cloud cover, our temps have held at the upper 70s to near 80. Radar is showing one or two showers over Central Louisiana this afternoon diminishing after sunset. More of the same for Friday and Saturday with the exception of less wind.