Windstorm makes its mark on Central Louisiana

This past weekend Central Louisiana experienced some serious windstorms, and some serious inconveniences with power outages and trees down.

“Honestly CENLA is used to storms like this, this is my first time being in Ball where I saw something like this happen, said CENLA resident Nathan Carlock. “I was working on my sermon and a 3D puzzle with my fiancé when we heard a transformer blow, and my roommate called me and said I couldn’t even get to the house. I didn’t even know the storm was supposed to be that bad. Well, we get there and our trampoline was completely flipped onto a fence, a tree was down that could have smashed into our house. But, luckily it fell directly into the opening. There was a tree in the middle of the road, we had to walk to get to our house, but while we were doing that some of our neighbors hooked up a chain to the tree and just ripped it off.”

Leah Ardoin also experienced the weather storms over the weekend in a big way, as she witnessed giant trees become dwarfed by the wind.

“All of a sudden, we heard a really loud sound and we all got up and went to the front yard and saw that this huge sycamore tree, that’s been there forever, just like snapped.”

Central Louisiana may see more severe weather as it’s just the beginning of a stormy season.

For up an up to date power outage map on CENLA power outages see https://myaccount.cleco.com/Portal/?#/PreOutages