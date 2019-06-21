Williamson to NOLA

Duke Superstar, Zion Williamson, is officially apart of the New Orleans Pelicans following the 2019 NBA Draft.

Although most saw it coming after the Pelicans won the 2019 Lottery, Zion and his mother were still overjoyed at the official announcement. He was still speechless at the fact of coming this far although this has been a dream for him since the young age of four. He made sure to mention his mom (who was also his coach), made many sacrifices for him along the way to get to the moment.

Williamson’s words to New Orleans, “Let’s Dance”.

Williamson is the first player born in the 2000’s to be drafted into the NBA. The 6’7 foot and 285 pound forward finished his freshman year at Duke averaging 22 points, 8 rebounds, 2 assists and 68-percent field goal shooting.