Wildwood Pizza wins Trip Advisor Best of the Best Restaurant Award

Alexandria, LA, September 2020 – Wildwood Pizza today announced it has been recognized as a 2020 Travelers’ Choice Best of the Best award winner for places to eat, ranking them in the top 10% of restaurants and eateries in the entire world. Based on a full year of TripAdvisor reviews, prior to any changes caused by the pandemic, award winners exemplify travelers and diners’ ultimate favorite, top 1% overall of hospitality businesses around the globe.

“Winners of the 2020 Travelers’ Choice Awards should be proud of this distinguished recognition,” said Kanika Soni, Chief Commercial Officer at TripAdvisor. “Although it’s been a challenging year for travel and hospitality, we want to celebrate our partners’ achievements. Award winners are beloved for their exceptional service and quality. Not only are these winners well deserving, they are also a great source of inspiration for travelers and diners as the world begins to venture out again.”

Wildwood Pizza partners Gary Perkins, Lee Gwin, Vivian Perkins and Garrett Perkins are beyond thrilled to share the news of this tremendous honor with all of their valued customers not only in Louisiana but also from all over the world. Browsing through the numerous reviews on TripAdvisor shows that travelers from both near and far have enjoyed Wildwood’s offerings. From the salads to the wood-fired pizzas to the handmade crust, fans of this unique pizza parlor are certainly not surprised by today’s announcement as they have known for years that they offer some of the best pizza in the restaurant industry.

In fact, they can also lay claim to being the best place for pizza in the entire state of Louisiana. This is because this is not the only award Wildwood Pizza has received from the travel industry giant. Just last year, in 2019, Wildwood received the highest honor possible in the state when they were given the TripAdvisor award for best pizza in all of Louisiana. What started out as a small, local pizzeria with wood-burning ovens and custom menu options is rapidly becoming as well known to world travelers as it is to their neighbors just down the street. And it is those same neighbors and local residents who inspire Wildwood Pizza to not only provide quality, fresh ingredients in a family-friendly, fast casual atmosphere, but also to give back to their local community and help offer others the same chance at success that they have enjoyed. Their “Pizza for a Purpose” program provides 10% of every sale to local non-profit and charitable organizations in and around the Alexandria and Baton Rouge areas. Giving back to the community is something that Wildwood Pizza and their owners take very seriously, viewing it as a privilege rather than a responsibility. This is why they have built such a positive reputation not only with Louisiana natives but with travelers too.

Wildwood Pizza was founded with the goal of delivering pizzas with “Freshness You Can Taste.” As Alexandria’s first wood-fired pizza oven casual dining restaurant, the pizzeria offers the only authentic wood-fired pizza experience in Central Louisiana. Locally owned, Wildwood Pizza promises exceptional pizzas with their proprietary dough recipe and the freshest local sourced ingredients.To learn more about Wildwood Pizza, please visit http://www.wildwood-pizza.com/.