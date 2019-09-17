Wildcats win at Belhaven 20-14

JACKSON, MS – A 14-point fourth quarter put the Louisiana College Wildcats ahead of Belhaven University, and that’s where they stayed, beating the Blazers 20-14 here Saturday in an American Southwest Conference game.

The win moved LC to 1-1 on the season, and 1-0 in ASC play. Belhaven fell to 0-2, 0-1 in the league.

Sophomore quarterback Landon Lalonde had a big night, going 22 of 41 for 325 yards and 3 TDs. All 3 of those scoring passes were caught by freshman Jarred Simpson . Simpson had 6 catches on the night for 149 yards and the 3 scores.

Sophomore Micah Dunn had another big night, with 10 catches for 152 yards.

Belhaven scored first and led 7-0 at the end of the first quarter.

Then, on third and 13 from the Belhaven 37, Lalonde hit Simpson for a 37-yard score to make it 7-6 with 8:31 to go in the first half. The extra point was wide left and the score stood at 7-6

The Blazers scored again with 6:49 remaining in the second quarter, and took at 14-6 lead into the half.

All the scoring was in favor of the Wildcats in the 3rd quarter. Lalonde hit Simpson on scoring tosses of 25 and 26 yards to make the score 20-14.

Belhaven had its chances late. But the Wildcats D, led by senior LB Dillon Juneau’s seven tackles, held the Blazers out of the end zone. Sophomore LB Joab Perron had 6 tackles for the Wildcats, while senior DB Donald Gibson and sophomore LB A.J. Whitaker each had 5.

LC is on the road again next week when it takes on ASC foe Southwestern University in Georgetown, TX.