Wildcats win 2-1 at home over Howard Payne

Louisiana College picked up its first win in men’s soccer Saturday with a 2-1 win at home over Howard Payne University.

Freshman Travion Prevost scored both goals for the Wildcats, the first at 45:35 in the first half, then in the 85th minute of the game, for the win.

Jason Rodriguez picked up the assist on Prevost’s first goal, with Gabriel Lima assisting on the second.

“I am proud of the boys for fighting to the end,” said a seemingly relieved LC Head Coach Claudy St. Louis. “Even after losing the lead, they recomposed themselves to get the win. It was a well-deserved win and hopefully it can be the beginning of a streak.”

LC is now 1-8 overall and 1-3 in ASC play. HPU is now 3-8 and 1-3.

The Wildcats will next face LeTourneau on the road Oct. 10.