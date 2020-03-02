Wildcats Suffer Pair of 2-1 Defeats at (RV) Concordia

AUSTIN, Texas – For the second straight weekend, pitching ruled the day in an ASC-series opening doubleheader, and the Wildcats just couldn’t string together enough offense and dropped both games of the double dip by identical 2-1 scores to the (RV) Concordia Tornados Friday evening at Tornado Field.

Game 1 – Louisiana College 1, Concordia (Texas) 2

While pitching dominated, Louisiana College ended up being its own enemy in game one. Concordia opened the scoring in the second inning by scratching one across on an error to take a 1-0 lead. The Wildcats tied the game in the fifth inning as Dane Pedersen came up with runners on first and second with two outs and punched a pitch through the left side of the infield to score Brady Atkins from second to make it 1-1.

The tie didn’t last long though, as again the Tornados scored thanks to a LC error, the run that would prove decisive.

Six different LC batters got a base hit in game one, led by Beau Freeman, who was one for two with his one hit being a double, and also drew a walk. Dane Pedersen’s one base hit accounted for the Wildcats’ lone RBI. Brady Atkins drew a walk to get on when he eventually came around to score LC’s only run.

Dylan Coburn (0-1) came on in the sixth inning and got the frame’s final two outs, but gave up a hit and a run, which was unearned, with no walks or strikeouts. Andrew Robinson started and went 5.1 innings, allowing four hits and one unearned run with two strikeouts and no walks.

Game 2 – Louisiana College 1, Concordia (Texas) 2

The Tornados jumped out in the first inning of game two with a RBI single to make it 1-0, and that would be the only offense all the way into the late frames.

Going into the seventh still looking for their first hit of the game, Alex Ashby broke up the no-no bid in a big way, launching a pitch over the left field wall for a solo homer to tie the score at 1-1.

It stayed that way to the bottom of the ninth where Concordia loaded the bases with one out before a fly ball to center did the job for the Tornados and brought in the run for the walk-off victory.

Alex Ashby and Dane Pedersen had the two Wildcat hits in the contest, with Ashby’s homer accounting for the team’s lone RBI and run scored. The home run was Ashby’s second of the season.

Colten Newsom (1-1) threw got one out in the ninth inning, but also gave up a hit and a run scored, which was earned. Brooks Southall started and went 4.1 innings, allowing three hits and a run, which was earned. He also walked four and struck out two. Beau Hebert came out of the pen to throw 3.2 innings of just one hit relief without allowing a run. He struck out four and walked three. Konnor McDermott got an out in the ninth inning before giving up the sacrifice fly.

The Wildcats (4-6, 1-5 ASC) and (RV) Tornados (8-4, 5-0 ASC) close their series on Saturday with LC looking to salvage a game in it. First pitch of the series-ending game is set for noon at Tornado Field.