Wildcats Student-Athletes Excel in Classroom, Surpass 3.0 GPA

PINEVILLE, La. – The momentous growth by Louisiana College student-athletes in the classroom continued throughout the 2019-20 academic year, with the cumulative GPA of all student-athletes exceeding 3.0 for the first time in several years.

“These academic accomplishments by our student-athletes are indicative of the commitment our faculty, coaches, and student-athletes have for fulfilling the mission and vision of Louisiana College,” said Louisiana College President, Dr. Rick Brewer. “This tremendous benchmark has been a goal of the Athletic Department as part of the 2020 Vision Plan. I applaud these students who have demonstrated the ‘and then some’ attitude required to succeed when faced with challenges such as those we’ve been dealing with since mid-March.”

The cumulative GPA of all student-athletes on Louisiana College’s 15 NCAA-sponsored teams rose to 3.004 during the 2019-20 academic year, continuing a steady, pronounced rise that has seen the department-wide GPA go up nearly a full quarter of a point since the 2016-17 academic year, which was at a 2.782, and rose to a 2.813 in 2017-18 and a 2.962 in 2018-19, before going over the 3.0 threshold this year.

“I salute the student-athletes and coaches on a job well done,” said Reni Mason, Louisiana College’s Director of Athletics and Head Men’s Basketball Coach. “It has been a pleasure to watch the growth of all of our programs academically over the last four years. Everyone associated with Louisiana College should be proud of this accomplishment.”

The women’s tennis team had the highest cumulative team GPA, holding down a 3.709 mark, and was one of six teams to be over a 3.0. All 15 teams held a GPA greater than 2.6. Student-athletes account for more than 40% of the total full-time undergraduate population of Louisiana College.