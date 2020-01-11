Wildcats Struggle to Keep Up with Concordia

PINEVILLE, La. – The Louisiana College women’s basketball team found itself behind early and struggled to contain a hot shooting Concordia side as the Lady Wildcats dropped a 78-49 decision to the Tornados in the conference home opener Thursday night at H.O. West Fieldhouse.

The Lady Wildcats found themselves down eight points before cracking the scoreboard for the first time on a lay-up by Alex Harrison . LC got as close as seven points during the first quarter, but the game quickly got away from the host of young Wildcats, who struggled to contain a barrage of three-pointers. The deficit got as low as nine points as nine points in the second quarter as a Kayla Kinney steal turned around into a bucket and foul for Alexis Lege , who completed the three-point play to cut the deficit to 29-12 less than a minute into the second period, but LC would threaten no more after that.

ZyUnn Cormier led the Wildcats with 22 points, hitting ten of her 20 shot attempts on the evening, including a pair of three-pointers. Cormier also grabbed seven rebounds. Kayla Kinney finished with seven points and eight rebounds. Alex Harrison had five points and six rebounds.

LC finished the contest hitting 35.0% from the field and hit on three of their 15 attempts from deep. Concordia (5-8, 2-2 ASC) finished the game at 43.3% shooting, including 42.4% from deep with 14 made shots from long range in the contest.

The Wildcats (2-9, 0-3 ASC) look to bust into the win column at home as Saturday as Mary Hardin-Baylor comes to town. Tip-off against the Crusaders (10-3, 3-1 ASC) is set for 1:00 P.M. at H.O. West Fieldhouse.