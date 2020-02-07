Wildcats Show Early Fight but Fall to (RV) HSU

ABILENE, Texas – The Louisiana College women’s basketball team rallied from an early nine-point deficit to take a lead, but a big run ended the Lady Wildcats upset hopes over (RV) Hardin-Simmons in a 97-62 loss to the Cowgirls Thursday evening at the Mabee Complex.

Trailing 11-2, Jamaica James started to heat up for the Wildcats as her three-pointer started LC on a 15-4 run, which closed on a Christina Canale mid-range jumper gave the Lady Wildcats a 17-15 lead with just over three minutes left in the first quarter. However, by the time Kayla Kinney got to the hoop for a lay-up and LC’s next two points, Hardin-Simmons had scored 18 straight to bust the game open. LC tried to stay within reach, cutting it down to 12 points several times in the second quarter and trailing by 13 at the break. A quick start to the third quarter by the Cowgirls bumped the lead up beyond the 20-point mark and dashed the comeback hopes.

Fr. F Alex Harrison led the Lady Wildcats with 18 points. She also grabbed six rebounds and was credited with a pair of assists. Fr. G ZyUnn Cormier added 16 points. So. G Kayla Kinney filled up the box score with 12 points, four rebounds, two assists, two blocks, and two steals. Jr. G Christian Canale led the team on the boards with seven rebounds in the contest. LC finished the contest hitting 33.8% of their shots in the contest.

The Lady Wildcats (3-16, 1-10 ASC) look to keep their postseason hopes alive and end their six-game skid on Saturday in Abilene against McMurry. Tip-off against the War Hawks (9-11, 2-9 ASC) is set for 1:00 P.M. at Kimbrell Arena.