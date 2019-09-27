Wildcats set to open home schedule Saturday with noon kickoff

Louisiana College will play its first home football game of the season at noon Saturday when the Wildcats play host to the No. 7 Hardin-Simmons Cowboys at Wildcat Field.

LC enters Saturday’s American Southwest Conference game at 1-3 with a 1-1 ASC record. HSU is 3-0 overall and sits atop the conference standings at 2-0.

HSU leads the overall series 12-5, winning the last four meetings. The Cowboys came to Pineville last year and won 57-21.

The Wildcats are averaging 12 points per contest, with 67.3 yards on the ground and 280 yards in the passing game thus far.

Aaron Woods leads LC’s ground attack with 48 ypg, an average of 3.9 per rush.

Quarterbacks Landon Lalonde and Sal Palermo have combined for 840 passing yards. Lalonde is 42-84 for 556 and Palermo, who took the majority of the snaps last week against Southwestern, is 23-47 for 284. Lalonde has an efficiency rating of 111.8, with Palermo close at 102.5.

Micah Dunn has been the top receiving target, catching 24 passes for 318 yards, averaging 106 yards per contest. Zion Williams has 15 catches for 168 total yards and one score, while Jarred Simpson has 12 catches, 256 yards and four TDs.

Julius Johnson leads the LC defense, average right at eight total tackles per contest. Jacob Joffrion has totaled 19 stops, with Joab Perron next at 17, Gerald Burton, 16, Dillon Juneau, AJ Whitaker and Donald Gibson each with 14, and Micah Latin with 12.

LC’s two sacks on the season have come from Latin and Lake Robinson.

The LC defense will have its hands full Saturday, with HSU averaging 47.7 points in its three games, and 63.5 in the two ASC games.

The Wildcats are coming off a 50-3 loss last week at SU, where they faced a tough running game in the Pirates’ option attack.

“We’ve practiced this week focusing on the How To.” said LC Head Coach Justin Charles. “How we prepare. How we show up. How we go to class. How we do everything. It’s not just what we do but how we do it. It’s about focusing on how we approach things, how we’re going to do our job.”

“They are going to be the most physical team we’ve faced,” Charles said about the nationally-ranked Cowboys. “Their linemen are going to move around, grab you and throw you to the ground. We’re going to have to come in physical and disciplined.”

But the players should be able to benefit from their first week not having to travel for a game. “We shouldn’t be leg weary, we shouldn’t be tired,” Charles added. “Our guys are going to be ready and energized to go this week.”