The Louisiana College Wildcats have found themselves in the same spot as they ended.

The football team has been ranked sixth in the American Southwest Conference.

They finished the 2018 season in sixth place with a 5-5 overall record and 5-4 in conference. They tied with Southwestern for the conference record, who is was granted the fifth spot in the pre-season poll.

The Wildcats’ first game is September 7th at Stetson University.