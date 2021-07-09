Wildcats Men’s Soccer to Host First ID Camp of NAIA Era

PINEVILLE, La. – For the first time since the transition to NAIA became official, the Louisiana College men’s soccer team will host an ID camp to help players develop their skills while giving coaches a chance to see who could be in the next set of Wildcat players.

The ID camp will take place on July 31st at Wildcat Field and will run from 9:00 A.M. to 1:00 P.M. with check-in starting 30 minutes prior to the start of the camp.

The camp is open to boys from the 8th to 12th grades and will have numerous drills designed to help improve player skills. At the end of the camp, lunch will be provided, and the athletes will get a chance to tour the Louisiana College campus.

Players are asked to bring their own personal equipment; including cleats, shin guards, water bottles, and all other gear needed to play. The event is being held on artificial turf, so turf safe cleats are required.

Pre-registration can be done online at the link below for $80, or you can register at the field on the day of the camp for $100.

Link to pre-register: https://www.lcwildcats.net/registrations/#!/camp/1